The Thunder Rolls To School’s First State Title

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The name, the mascot, and the jerseys are probably all newer than the shoes some kids compete in throughout this year's state basketball tournament.

"The school is in year three of the infancy. This goes back to the first year just building it," said Grand View Christian's boys basketball coach David Stubbs.

Teams such as Newton and Des Moines North had gone over two decades without reaching the state tournament, but Des Moines' Grand View Christian, founded in 2014, already has back-to-back trips to the state tournament. They've tasted success early and often.

Megan Stubbs, a GHS student proudly said, "It's huge. I think we are building a basketball dynasty and our fans love it and we encourage it so much."

From grades nine through twelve, they have a total of around 120 kids. While they may travel light to cheer on their team in the Class 1A finals, the student section isn't afraid to leave opponents' ear drums thunder struck.

"I honestly get so hyper and energetic. It's all a blur at the end of the night because we are so hype and it's probably the best thing about our school," said GHS student Sierra Tarball.

Powered behind those faithful fans, the defeat of Gladbrook-Reinbeck in the state title game was a first--but then again, what isn't?

"These guys work hard in the off season. They all love it. Ball is life to all of them," said Megan.

The team is adding a coveted piece of hardware to a history book written on pages still fresh with ink.

"We set the bar higher this year and wanted a championship and that's what we did," said Grant DeMeulenaere, a guard on the championship winning Thunder team.