Two Male Victims Identified in Double Homicide Investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — The names of two men found deceased inside a residence have been released.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, on March 6th, Clinton police officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 114 N. 5th Street.

The bodies of two Clinton men, 57-year-old Kevin James Lambert and 60-year-old Steven James Cox, were discovered inside the residence.

The deceased were transported to the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner for autopsies, where their identities were confirmed.

The case is still under investigation and is being treated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458 or Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-883-8015.