Watch: Cement Truck Tips Over on Interstate

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A cement truck travelling down the interstate tipped over on Friday evening.

Witnesses say just before 5 p.m. the truck was heading east when it was cut off by a black vehicle. The truck driver was forced to take evasive action, resulting in the truck tipping over.

The incident can be seen in the above dash cam video provided by John Van Dyk.

Two people were inside when it rolled and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Iowa State Patrol officials say the passengers were wearing seatbelts, which likely saved their lives.

Authorities are looking for the black passenger vehicle that cut off the truck.

The cement truck will remain on the side of the road until traffic is clear.