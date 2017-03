Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANGER, Iowa -- Dozens of students at Woodward-Granger Elementary School gathered to get haircuts at a school assembly on Friday.

For the past year, 35 students went without a hair cut in preparation for the second annual Cut for a Cause event.

On Friday, they lined up in the barber chairs in front of their classmates to get their hair cut in support of children with cancer. All of the hair will be donated to make wigs for children undergoing cancer treatments.