Anti-Congressman King Protests Take Place Across State, Small Showing in Ames

AMES, Iowa -- On Saturday, Iowans opposed to Congressman Steve King gathered at his each of his Iowa offices.

In Ames the protest was moved downtown, but it seemed to be lacking in the people department, just over 20 protesters showed up.

“I think there should be 10 times as many, that’s what I think. It’s great that we’re here and its great people show up, but it’s still amazing to me the few people who come out,” said protestor Lee Anne Hinker.

Still, those who did make it out on a chilly Saturday in March made sure to voice their displeasure with the congressman.

“Steve King is not good for our students, he’s not good for our families, and he’s definitely--as a senior--he’s not good for seniors,” said Linda Garlinghouse.

People also voiced opposition to his stance on various policies, like repealing the Affordable Healthcare Act.

“Some of my friends and family are on the new Affordable Care Act and they’ve been able to get insurance for the first time,” said one protestor.

Protesters also talked about the kind of candidate they would like to see representing the fourth district.

“It needs to be somebody who’s empathetic to all groups of people and who listens, who doesn’t just speak out, who really listens and hears what the needs are of people. Valuing the environment and supporting clean water, all of those values that Iowans need to have in order to maintain their life,” said Garlinghouse.

The band of rally-goers hope protests like these, even small ones, will create momentum for the elections in 2018.

“We have to keep the light on and that’s what these little protests do,” said Hinker.

Despite today's rallies against King, he remains popular within his district.

Eight times he's run for election to Congress and eight times he's won.

Seven of those times he cruised to victory by 23 points or more.

His closest race came in 2012 when former Iowa First Lady Christie Vilsack lost to him by just eight points.

Registered Republicans in King's district heavily outnumber Democrats.

King’s office was not able to be reached for comment.