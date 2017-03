Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Roads were closed in Des Moines after a snow plow and car collided on Saturday.

The crash took place near the intersection of SE 14th Street and Edison Avenue early in the morning. Police say the driver of the vehicle rear-ended the snow plow.

Officials say the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were closed earlier in the day, but have since been reopened. An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.