Centsable Health: Thai Slaw with Peanut Dressing

Thai Slaw with Peanut Dressing
Makes 6 servings
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
For Dressing:
- 1/3 cup natural creamy peanut butter
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 1 ½ Tbsp. rice vinegar
- 1 ½ Tbsp. soy sauce
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1 ½ Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 ½ tsp. sesame oil
- 2 tsp. peeled and minced ginger
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 tsp. sriracha, optional
For salad:
- 6 cups shredded cabbage, green and/or purple
- 1 cup carrots, thinly sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- ½ cup green onions, sliced
- 1/3 cup chopped cilantro
Directions
COMBINE all dressing ingredients in a bowl and SET aside. ADD all salad ingredients to a large mixing bowl and ADD dressing. SERVE immediately.
Nutrition information per serving: 210 calories; 77.4 calories from fat; 9 g fat; 1.8 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 479.4 mg sodium; 28.8 g carbohydrate; 6.6 g fiber; 19.8 g sugar; 6 g protein