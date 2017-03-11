SCORES: Boys State Basketball Tournament

Centsable Health: Thai Slaw with Peanut Dressing

Posted 9:35 am, March 11, 2017

Thai Slaw with Peanut Dressing
Makes 6 servings
Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

For Dressing:

  • 1/3 cup natural creamy peanut butter
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
  • 1 ½ Tbsp. rice vinegar
  • 1 ½ Tbsp. soy sauce
  • 2 Tbsp. honey
  • 1 ½ Tbsp. brown sugar
  • 1 ½ tsp. sesame oil
  • 2 tsp. peeled and minced ginger
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tsp. sriracha, optional

For salad:

  • 6 cups shredded cabbage, green and/or purple
  • 1 cup carrots, thinly sliced
  • 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • ½ cup green onions, sliced
  • 1/3 cup chopped cilantro

 

Directions

COMBINE all dressing ingredients in a bowl and SET aside. ADD all salad ingredients to a large mixing bowl and ADD dressing. SERVE immediately.

 

Nutrition information per serving: 210 calories; 77.4 calories from fat; 9 g fat; 1.8 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 479.4 mg sodium; 28.8 g carbohydrate; 6.6 g fiber; 19.8 g sugar; 6 g protein