Iowans Discuss Concerns, Educational Tax Dollars at Ankeny Legislative Forum

ANKENY, Iowa -- Polk County lawmakers met with their constituents on Saturday to discuss the issues still making their way through the Statehouse.

Senator Jack Whitver and Representatives Kevin Koester and John Landon met in Ankeny to address concerns like tax breaks, water quality, and education savings accounts.

Public schools currently receive funding on a per-student basis. The proposal for an education savings account would allow parents to use the educational tax dollars for educational purposes of their choice, like paying for private school or home school curriculum.

However, some public educators oppose the idea.

"My biggest concern as an educator, but also as a tax payer, is private, online, and home schoolers do not have to face the same accountability measures as I as a public school teacher have to face from the tax payers. So I really do not want those taxpayer dollars to disappear into this black hole where there is no accountability for how they're used," said Andrew Rasmussen.

Those in favor of the proposal say it offers students and their families better flexibility and opportunity when it comes to success in the classroom.