Cyclone Fans Keep Superstitions In Play for Big 12 Tournament Win

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Cyclone fans not in Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament kept superstitious behaviors close by during Saturday night's championship game against West Virginia.

"Well, we're in the same clothes, same group, same table, same chairs, and we're ready to go as last night," said Tiffany Day, a fan who watched the Cyclones' Friday night victory at the same location at the Keg Stand bar in West Des Moines.

New friends who tried to sit with Day's group Saturday night were quickly told what was going on.

"Actually, we didn't know they were here," said Jolene Liddon, a friend of Day's. "We came in, were like, 'Oh, perfect!' They said, 'You can't sit here, we're all in the same spots we were in last night.' We said, 'Okay, we'll sit behind you!'"

It's important for the Cyclone fanbase to come out on top in the Big 12 Tournament, especially going straight into the NCAA Tournament next week.

"If I had to choose between winning in the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, NCAA Tournament is an easy decision," said Mike Day, a Cyclone fan since he was a kid. "I'd love to beat West Virgina--only coach Steve Prohm hasn't beaten yet. I'd love to see Bob Huggins go down today."

Day got his wish with the Cyclone victory Saturday night. These fans say they believe their team is in its Golden Age of basketball.

"Easily the best era of Cyclone basketball, they've never had the insane success like they've had this year," said Day.

"It's fun to watch, and it's fun when you have your Hawkeye fans who always talk down about the Cyclones," Liddon said. "Now we have credit to talk, that we're just as good in some sports."