DES MOINES, Iowa -- The NAACP is hosting its 6th annual job fair in March, and Greg Holman from Nationwide and Megan Payne from Alorica stopped by the studio to talk more about the event.

Over 20 companies will be in attendance at the fair on Thursday, March 16th and several workshops will be offered.

The event will take place at Corinthian Baptist Church at 814 School Street in Des Moines from 9:30 a.m. - noon, and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to dress for success.