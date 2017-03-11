× One Arrest Made After Saturday Morning Ottumwa Shooting

OTTUMWA, Iowa — On Saturday morning, Ottumwa police responded to a report of a shooting that took place earlier in the night.

Officials say they responded to the Owls Nest Bar at 116 S. Court at approximately 3:23 a.m. Later in the morning, at approximately 5:35, police responded to 1046 Bruce Street in an attempt to locate a possible victim of the shooting.

At that location, police found 25-year-old Trenton Dale Himes of Des Moines, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Himes was transported to the Ottumwa Regional Health Center and is in stable condition.

Following further investigation, Cody Alan Pickerell, 27, of Ottumwa, was arrested and faces felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon charges. He remains in the Wapello County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.