Storms Rip Apart Homes in Tennessee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TENNESSEE -- People in Tennessee are recovering after strong storms swept through the Memphis area.

"I'm alive. Thank God. That's the biggest thing," said Tennessee resident John Boyd.

"If he had been two feet to his left, I don't think he would be here today. So, he's really lucky," said Robin Wingardh, co-founder of Mister Tree Inc.

Thunder and straight line winds caused several trees and power lines to go down on homes, and one woman was trapped after two trees fell in her home. Officials say a tree sliced through the bedroom separating the woman from her husband.

Another couple and child were in their home when a tree came crashing down, taking out half of the house.