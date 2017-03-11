The Future May Look More Electronic as Robot Presence Increases in the Workforce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- Technology has made life easier in a lot of ways, but as it continues to evolve, it raises the question of whether it could potentially replace the need for people in the workforce in the future, as CNBC's Julia Boorstin reports.

Employees across the country in places like hospitals may soon be working alongside robots, where they perform tasks like dispensing medicine.

Rethink Robotics is a company that uses human workers to show a robot what it needs to do in everything from building cars to teaching in classrooms. A range of robots is also tackling automated checkouts and customer service.

Hardware stores Lowes' Lowebot speaks multiple languages and knows where everything is stocked on shelves.

"What people can expect is they will increasingly be working side-by-side with robots who may be giving them directions in some cases, who may be in many other cases taking the most repetitive and repeatable activities that they do off their plates," said J.P. Gownder, a Forrester analyst.

So far, Lowes has not used these robots to eliminate jobs; instead, the Lowebot eliminates simple tasks while employees focus on the more complex ones like designing kitchens. A range of tech companies are looking to cash in on this trend.

It's not all about working hand-in-hand with machines, though. These advancements in robotics will eliminate jobs at about a 7% net job loss a year over a decade, according to Gownder. This includes the gains in robotics jobs.

However, some jobs will still require human minds.

Gownder said, "Creative jobs actually over the next 10 years will be resilient because human imagination is very hard to automate."