Three In Four Years: Cyclones Win Big 12 Tournament Title Again

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — They call it “Hilton South” for a reason.

The Iowa State Cyclones raised their third Big 12 Tournament Championship trophy in the last four years on Saturday evening.

The Cylcones cruised past #2 seed West Virginia in the title game 80-74.

They opened the tournament with a victory over Oklahoma State on Thursday. They then knocked off TCU in the semifinals Friday. The Cylcones now secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament next week, though there was little doubt that they’d make it.

