× Wanted Man Leads Police on Three-County Chase Across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — An attempted traffic stop on the south side of Des Moines ended in the middle of Guthrie County.

Des Moines Police tried to stop a vehicle they believed was being driven by a man wanted on a Felony Probation Violation Warrant near Indianola Road and Park Avenue around 11:00pm on Thursday. The driver then took off at high speeds, running stop lights reaching speeds of 70 mph in a 30 mph zone on Park Avenue.

The chase eventually turned to downtown Des Moines where the driver sped the wrong way down a number of streets. Once the chase turned onto I-235 Des Moines Police gave way to the State Patrol. They continued the chase all the way to near Panora in Guthrie County, 50 miles later.

The driver of the car turned out to be just who Des Moines Police thought it was, 25 year old Jorey Butterbaugh.

He is facing a lengthy list of charges including OWI, Eluding, Speeding, Failure to Use Headlights, Felon in Possession of a Weapon and Littering.