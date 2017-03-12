Authorities Name Man Who Allegedly Jumped White House Fence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Federal authorities have identified the man who allegedly jumped a White House Fence on Friday.

According to NBC News, 26-year-old Jonathan Tran told authorities he was "a friend of the president and had an appointment."

The California native was carrying a backpack containing two cans of mace and a letter to President Trump mentioning Russian hackers.

On Saturday, Tran was charged in federal court with entering or remaining in restricted grounds while using or carrying a dangerous weapon. The federal offense carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.