Former KKK Leader Praises Iowa Congressman, Chelsea Clinton Condemns Him

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa Congressman Steve King ignited social media Sunday with his tweet praising an anti-immigrant leader from the Netherlands and his use of the term "somebody else's babies."

This post started it:

Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies. https://t.co/4nxLipafWO — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) March 12, 2017

Geert Wilders is a politician who is publicly anti-Islam and wants to shut down mosques, ban the Koran and refuse Muslim immigrants from coming into the Netherlands.

Critics on social media contend King's Twitter post is racist and implies civilization can't improve if it's populated with babies of immigrants, specifically Muslims. King didn't immediately post a followup to his initial tweet.

King's tweet drew praise from David Duke, a former leader with the white supremacist group, the Ku Klux Klan.

Just in case you were thinking about moving -> sanity reigns supreme in Iowa's 4th congressional district.#MakeAmericaGreatAgain https://t.co/RRjTzAzlKw — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) March 12, 2017

But a host of others condemned King's comments. Those include:

Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton:

Clearly the Congressman does not view all our children as, well, all our children. Particularly ironic & painful on Purim. https://t.co/DSmU6hUhhz — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 12, 2017

Former Independent Presidential candidate Evan McMullin:

GOP Congressman @SteveKingIA promotes the un-American ideas of white nationalism. Will any Republican congressmen condemn his bigotry? https://t.co/5etQ8fwZx2 — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) March 12, 2017

Prominent Republican donor Nick Ryan, who helped organize a primary challenger for King in 2016:

King's 2016 Democratic challenger Kim Weaver, who is using King's tweet as a way to raise money for another campaign in 2018:

The Twitter hashtag, #someoneelsesbabies, trended as one of the more popular. So did #somebodyelsesbabies, which is actually the phrase King used.