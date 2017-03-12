Former KKK Leader Praises Iowa Congressman, Chelsea Clinton Condemns Him

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa Congressman Steve King ignited social media Sunday with his tweet praising an anti-immigrant leader from the Netherlands and his use of the term "somebody else's babies."
This post started it:
Geert Wilders is a politician who is publicly anti-Islam and wants to shut down mosques, ban the Koran and refuse Muslim immigrants from coming into the Netherlands.
Critics on social media contend King's Twitter post is racist and implies civilization can't improve if it's populated with babies of immigrants, specifically Muslims. King didn't immediately post a followup to his initial tweet.
King's tweet drew praise from David Duke, a former leader with the white supremacist group, the Ku Klux Klan.
But a host of others condemned King's comments. Those include:
Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton:
Former Independent Presidential candidate Evan McMullin:
Prominent Republican donor Nick Ryan, who helped organize a primary challenger for King in 2016:
King's 2016 Democratic challenger Kim Weaver, who is using King's tweet as a way to raise money for another campaign in 2018:
The Twitter hashtag, #someoneelsesbabies, trended as one of the more popular. So did #somebodyelsesbabies, which is actually the phrase King used.