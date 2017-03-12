Lawmakers Debate Health Care Plans While President Faces Wire Tapping Evidence Deadline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- House Republicans and White House officials spread out again on Sunday to push their healthcare reform plan to fellow Republicans; however, they keep hitting road blocks.

Senate Republicans are digging in publicly against the plan.

Meanwhile, President Trump is being faced with bipartisan calls for evidence of his wiretapping claims against former president Obama.

Vice President Mike Pence spent the weekend pushing the White House and Republicans' new health care plan.

"The Obamacare nightmare is about to end," he said.

At the same time, Democrats and the GOP continue to disagree about the bill. Several Republican senators say the House plan is dead on arrival.

"This bill in the House of Representatives cannot pass the Senate and I believe it would have adverse consequences for millions of Americans," said Senator Tom Cotton.

Some studies show the plan would leave up to 15 million Americans without health coverage.

Senator Cory Booker said, "I don't understand this almost, I don't understand their political strategy, because this is bad politics, but deeper than that it's bad policy and bad process."

Democrats say they are willing to work on a better bill, but some doubt the two sides can get anything done.

"I believe the political parties are disintegrating before our very eyes," said Ohio Governor John Kasich.

As President Trump remains in Washington this weekend, the House Intelligence Committee has given the Justice Department a Monday deadline to show evidence of his claim that President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the presidential campaign.

"There are one of two possibilities here. Either the president quite deliberately, for some reason, made up this charge, or perhaps, more disturbing, the president really believes this," said California Representative Adam Schiff.

The Justice Department has indicated it will not meet Monday's deadline.

The controversy is not going away, though. The House committee is planning an open hearing on March 20th to investigate the president's allegations, questioning, among others, the director of the FBI.