× Man Accused of Three Beating Deaths in Perry Scheduled to Stand Trial on Monday

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — On Monday, a Perry man is scheduled to go on trial for three counts of first degree murder.

Carlos Hernandez-Ventura, 25, is accused of the beating deaths of three people last October.

Police say Hernandez-Ventura beat his girlfriend Lourdes Flor de Leak, her 14-year-old daughter, and their 78-year-old landlord Juan Jimenez to death on October 30th. His trial is scheduled to begin Monday morning at 9:30 at the Dallas County Courthouse.

Hernandez-Ventura is pleading not guilty. If convicted, he would face a mandatory life sentence without parole for each murder charge.