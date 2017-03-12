Weather-Related School Announcements

Murphy’s Law: Golden Era of Cyclone Basketball; Hawkeyes NIT Fine for Freshmen; Drake Never Loses

Posted 11:40 pm, March 12, 2017

Keith Murphy says Cyclone fans are in the golden era of Iowa State basketball. He also thinks NIT is fine for a young Hawkeye team, though still can't explain Thursday, and wonders if Drake will ever lose again.