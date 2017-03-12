× NCAA Tournament: The Cyclones are Heading to Milwaukee

AMES, Iowa — Cyclone fans can book their tickets for Wisconsin … the Cyclones are heading to Milwaukee.

On Sunday evening the Cyclones learned where, when and against whom they’ll play in the NCAA Tournament. The Cyclones are five seed in the Midwest bracket. They’ll play Nevada in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

The Cyclones earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big 12 Tournament for the third time in four years on Saturday though they were a lock to make the NCAAs even before that tournament. This is the Cyclones’ 6th straight trip to the NCAA Tournament, a school record.

Last year they made it to the Sweet Sixteen.