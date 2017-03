Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- On Monday, drivers will likely see an increased police presence on Iowa roads.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office will conduct a traffic enforcement project starting March 13th as part of the Central Iowa Traffic Safety Force and Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau.

Officers will be looking for drivers not wearing their seatbelts and those who are speeding.

So far in 2017 there have been 48 fatalities on Iowa roads. Fourteen of the victims were not wearing seatbelts.