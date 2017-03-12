Recipe: Tasty Tarts for a Savory Brunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Channel 13's Megan Salois and Better Homes & Gardens' Nancy Hopkins headed to the Meredith test kitchens on Sunday to cook up some tasty tarts perfect for any brunch.

Find the recipe for the basil tomato tart below, and take a look at the full interview and latest edition of Better Homes & Gardens for all the great savory tart recipes.

Basil Tomato Tart

Ingredients

1/2 ounce package folded refrigerated unbaked pie crust (1 crust)

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (6 ounces)

5 Roma tomatoes or 4 medium tomatoes

1 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves

4 cloves garlic

1/2 cup mayonnaise or salad dressing

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper

Fresh basil leaves (optional)

Directions

Unfold pie crust according to package directions. Place in a 9-inch quiche dish or glass pie plate. Flute edge; press with the tines of a fork, if desired. Line shell with double-thickness of foil. Bake in 450 degree F. oven 8 minutes. Remove foil. Bake 4 to 5 minutes more or until set and dry. Remove from oven. Reduce temperature to 375 degree F. Sprinkle crust with 1/2 cup of the mozzarella cheese. Cool slightly on a wire rack.

Cut tomatoes into wedges; drain on paper towels. Arrange tomato wedges atop cheese in the pie shell. In a food processor bowl combine basil and garlic; cover and process until coarsely chopped. Sprinkle over tomatoes.

In a medium mixing bowl combine remaining mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, and pepper. Spoon cheese mixture over basil mixture, spreading to evenly cover the top.

Bake in a 375 degree F oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until top is golden and bubbly. Serve warm. If desired, garnish with basil leaves. Makes 8 appetizer servings or 4 main-dish servings.

From the Test Kitchen

Prebake pastry crust; cover and let stand at room temperature for up to 2 hours. Slice and drain tomatoes; let stand at room temperature for up to 2 hours. Prepare cheese-mayonnaise mixture; cover and chill up to 2 hours.