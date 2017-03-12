× Son Accused of Shooting Father in Eastern Iowa

DENMARK, Iowa — A juvenile in eastern Iowa is in custody after allegedly shooting his father.

The shooting took place in the town of Denmark in Lee County. Police began investigating when a sheriff’s deputy pulled over a speeding vehicle, the driver of which told the deputy there had been a shooting and the driver was rushing to the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man with two gunshot wounds. His son was then identified as the shooter and taken into custody. His name and age have not been released.

The father was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.