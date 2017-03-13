13Raw: Branstad, Reynolds, and Northey on Steve King’s Controversial Twitter Comments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- During a weekly press conference on Monday, Governor Branstad, Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds, and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey commented on Sunday's controversial remarks by Congressman Steve King on Twitter.

"We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies," said King. This remark has been called racist by tens of thousands of people online.

On Monday, the lawmakers said there are subjects on which they support the congressman--such as renewable energy--but do not support all of his views.

"We disagree with it, we think it's wrong, and we think it is something that we don't agree with," said Governor Branstad about the recent comments.

"I don't believe it's reflective of Iowans or Iowa values," Reynolds added.

Watch the video above to hear their full statements regarding the situation.