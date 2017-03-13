Drake Coach Jennie Baranczyk on Women’s Basketball Success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Drake women's basketball team is in the middle of a historic winning streak, and it seems there is no letting up.

On Sunday, the Bulldogs needed a last-second shot to force overtime in the MVC Tourney, and then they polished off the UNI Panthers to secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The last time the Drake women lost, Barack Obama was still president and Christmas presents were still wrapped under the tree. Twenty-two wins in a row later, the team is heading to the big dance next week.

On Monday night, coach Jennie Baranczyk and her team find out when, where, and who they'll be playing.

Baranczyk joined Channel 13's Dan Winters in the studio to talk about the team's history in the making.