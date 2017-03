× Drake Reacts with Excited Joy to NCAA Tournament Bid

Des Moines — The Drake Bulldogs have a strong following, so they’re excited to play Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas Saturday at 3 P.M.

After winning both the regular season and post-season championships, not to mention a 22-game winning streak that remains active, a 10 seed for Drake seems absurd, but the Bulldogs look forward to the challenge.