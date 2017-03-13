× Fire Destroys Vacant Ames Home

AMES, Iowa — An Ames home is a total loss after flames broke out Sunday night.

Crews were called to 4100 Dawes Drive just after 11:00 p.m. When they arrived they found fire throughout the single-story home. After a portion of the roof collapsed, firefighters worked from the outside to put out the fire.

Officials believe the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Reports from neighbors lead firefighters to believe squatters may have been inside the home earlier Sunday.

The home was valued at $163,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.