Gordmans to Close All Stores Across the Country

IOWA -- Discount store Gordmans announced on Monday it is filing for bankruptcy and liquidating all of its stores.

The Omaha-based company says, like other mall-based retailers, it has been struggling with sales and now owes approximately $130 million.

Gordmans stores--like the one on 22nd Street in West Des Moines--will remain open during the court process. An exact closing date for the stores' official closing has not yet been announced.

In February, retail giant J.C. Penny announced it would be closing 140 of its stores this year due to the growing threat of online retailers.