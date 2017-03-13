Iowa GOP Chair Slams Steve King’s ‘Somebody Else’s Babies’ Comments

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Congressman Steve King is standing by some controversial comments he made over the weekend, despite criticism from many in his own party.

In a tweet about Dutch politician Geert Wilders, King said “Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

King defended his remarks but denied they’re racist.

“I’ve said the same thing as far as ten years ago to the German people and any population of people that is a declining population that isn’t willing to have enough babies to reproduce themselves. I said to them you can’t rebuild your civilization with somebody else’s babies. You’ve got to keep your birth rate up and you need to teach your children your values. And in doing so then you can grow your population, you can strengthen your culture, you can strengthen your way of life. It’s a clear message we need to get our birth rates up or Europe will be entirely transformed within a half century or more,” King said.

King’s initial tweet drew praise from David Duke, a former leader with the white supremacist group, the Ku Klux Klan.

Chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa Jeff Kaufmann condemned Congressman King’s comments Monday. He issued a statement: