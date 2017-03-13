Knoxville P.D. Subject of Scam, Offers Humorous Warning to Residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- The Knoxville Police Department had some exciting news to share over the weekend: they're rich!

Or, at least, that's what scammers told them.

The police department posted a message on their Facebook page on Friday stating several officers received text messages saying they had won $500,000. Phones used by the department also received these messages. Department officials went on to explain the messages were a scam, but joked that the money could have been used to buy a purchase a tropical island.

The department also reminded residents that no sweepstakes would give away a prize without the government first taking its chunk of the money.