LiveWell Minute: Ankeny Medical Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new UnityPoint Health Ankeny Medical Park is now open, offering a many of health care services at one convenient location.

The Medical Park's expansive family medicine department has been designed to meet the increasing need for primary care in this growing community while the Urgent Care Clinic provides convenient, walk-in medical services. There is also Outpatient Surgery Center for minor procedures.

The Physical Therapy Department provides physical and occupational therapy, and assists in the healing of orthopedic and sports medicine injuries. A diagnostic center within the Medical Park conducts EKGs and stress tests. And there are a complete laboratory for faster diagnostic testing and as well as retail pharmacy to pick up medications before heading home.

The Medical Park is where you will also find Iowa Radiology in Ankeny and the Iowa Digestive Disease Center.

Visit the new Ankeny Medical Park for comprehensive medical care all in one place.