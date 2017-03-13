NCAA Tournament Costs Employers Money, Can Boost Employee Camaraderie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- After Sunday's NCAA Tournament schedule announcement, millions of Americans are filling out their brackets.

Most people will likely bet less than $10 on their picks, but March Madness will cost employers much more.

A new study shows lost productivity due to the NCAA Tournament will cost U.S. employers between $2-4 billion. Much of this is the result of employees filling out brackets on company time, using paid time off to watch or attend games, and watching games on their work computers during work hours.

However, the study also shows employers should go with the flow and adapt to this trend. Office competitions are believed to boost camaraderie and employee happiness, while barring employees from participating has been shown hurt overall morale, loyalty, and engagement.