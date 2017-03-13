Northern Iowa is Target of Latest Winter Storm

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for far northern Iowa (including Kossuth, Humboldt, Franklin and Wright counties) with a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of north Central Iowa (including the metro, Ames, and Fort Dodge) until Monday afternoon. Those in the warning area will see 6-8″+ of snow while the advisory areas will see 4-6″ by Monday evening. As of 4 AM, the highest amounts of 6″+ of snow have fallen in far northern and northeastern Iowa with totals closer to 2″ in Central Iowa.

Here are some of the latest totals as of 5 AM:

Webster City 4.5”

Sac City 4.0”

Fonda 3.0”

Polk City 2.1”

Carroll 2.0”

Des Moines 1.7”

Light to moderate snow will continue through Monday morning as an area of low pressure drops out of southwest Iowa and southeast across Missouri. Left in place of the falling snow will be cloudy skies the rest of the day. Temperatures will hold steady near 30 degrees. It will be blustery with winds from the north from 10 to 20 mph, so blowing snow may be a concern. Skies will clear out Tuesday with partly sunny skies and temperatures will hold in the upper 20s and low 30s.

The end of the week will be significantly warmer in the mid 40s to mid 50s, plus a chance of rain on St. Patrick’s Day.