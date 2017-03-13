Northern Iowa Man Doesn’t Let Cerebral Palsy Hinder His Meteorology Dreams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa -- While meteorologists were busy keeping an eye on the overnight snowstorm that buried parts of the state under several inches, one Iowan tracked the weather from the comfort of his home.

KWWL's Lauren Moss talked to 28-year-old Kyle Hennessy of New Hampton, who doesn't let cerebral palsy stop him from keeping an eye on the radar and satellite by turning his room into his very own severe weather lab.

"He can spot anything that's coming," said his mother Kim Hennessy.

Last week, he had a busy night tracking tornadoes in Iowa and is now prepared to look out for the snow. With three iPads, Kyle tracks it all throughout the country. He posts his updates on Facebook, saying he is tracking the storm using special Xbox 360 equipment.

"He spends every night checking the weather and when something is coming, then he is really in tune with it and has all the radars going. He just enjoys that," said Kim.

Kyle has cerebral palsy and is deaf, but is still able to get all the information with the tap of his feet.

"I love tornadoes and thunderstorms," he said.

This has been one of Kyle's passions since high school.

"He started watching the storm chaser shows and the movie Twister was out, and that's when he became interested," said Kim.

Kyle says he always wanted to be a meteorologist and watches his local weathermen, even though he doesn't always agree with what they say.

Many people even reach out to Kyle on Facebook asking for personal forecasts.