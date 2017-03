Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- Jewish community centers in the U.S. and Canada received more bomb threats over the weekend.

At least one did not evacuate following an email threat on Sunday.

Federal authorities are involved in the investigation to determine who is making the threats.

The latest wave of anti-Semitic bomb threats brings the number to 154 since January. Police have made one arrest in connection with a small number of those threats, and believe many of the calls are coming from overseas.