Study Shows Large Number of Child Injuries Related to Infant Products

UNITED STATES -- A new report from Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, has concerning news for parents regarding the number of children hurt while using products designed for them.

The study reveals approximately 66,000 children under the age of three are rushed to emergency rooms each year for accidents involving nursery products, as NBC's Erika Edwards reports.

As the mother of two young daughters, Brittany Gowday knows accidents can happen fast.

"I was pushing the stroller in a store and it actually came unlocked. And the baby carrier fell," Gowday said about an incident that, luckily, did not seriously injure her daughter Madelyn.

However, a new study finds a growing number of young children are injured while using infant products like carriers, strollers, and cribs.

Researchers at Nationwide Children's Hospital looked at the number of kids across the country under age three who had to go to an emergency room after such an injury.

"There's an average of 128 a day, or about one every eight minutes. And the concerning thing is that these numbers are going up," said Tracy Mehan of the hospital's Center for Injury Research and Policy.

Researchers attribute the increase to greater awareness of concussions and head trauma.

A majority of injuries are related to kids falling, most often from baby carriers and cribs. Safety experts remind caregivers to make sure kids are strapped in well.

It is also possible some products may have a design flaw, as was the case in Gowday's stroller incident.

"At the time, of course, I was beating myself up assuming that I didn't latch it in correctly, and come to find out I just in the past week received a recall," she said.

For a list of all recalled products, visit recalls.gov.

Studies show 80% of injuries involved a baby falling out of a product, 81% affected the head, face, and neck, and most common injuries occurred with baby carriers, cribs and strollers.