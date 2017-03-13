Travelers Stop At Rest Stop Requires Shoveling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWS, Iowa- While the big snowstorm had passed, I-35 was plowed off, and travel was going great Monday morning, except for one spot. That was at the I-35 rest stop, near Dows.

Several cars took the lane marked for cars heading to the rest stop building, only to get mired down in deep snow.

"We thought with the snow well it would see some clear roads, but we didn't expect to see over a foot trying to get into the rest stop," said Sheila Andrews, from Albert Lea, MN, who borrowed some shovels from the rest stop."Unfortunately, he says against policy to come help dig, and I have to wait for the plows and that could take days so he was nice enough to lend us some shovels and some snow melt.”

DOT attendants could be heard telling those who were stuck, that this happened a number of times Monday, and it's not uncommon to wait for a snow plow to clear that road after a storm.

"I just saw that was open and went for it that's what I get for following directions not taking the truck route," said Jeff Hardies of Albert Lea. I was completely stuck in the more I try to even move it just couldn't be closer to the bank so do we get out and ask for help and they were gracious enough to give a shovels and ice melt everything to get out."

After watching several cars get stuck. One of the rest stop attendants decided to use his snow blower, and move some extra snow near the cars. He did not scoop or push.