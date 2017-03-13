DOJ Nearing Deadline to Present Evidence of Trump Tower Wiretapping by Obama Administration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The Department of Justice has until the end of the day on Monday to present evidence the Obama administration wiretapped phones at Trump Tower.

President Trump made the allegations more than a week ago, and on Sunday night Trump's top adviser Kellyanne Conway suggested there could have been even broader spying of the Trump campaign, including via television sets and microwaves.

The head of the House Intelligence Committee says he doubts the DOJ will present any evidence backing up the president's claims.

On Monday, Conway discounted denials from the former Director of National Intelligence, saying, "He can say those organizations under his purview did not do this, but that doesn't discount the rest of the Obama administration."

Another deadline coming up for the administration is the Congressional Budget Office's report regarding the cost of the Republicans' health plan. President Trump is on the road this week to sell the plan, starting with a trip to Nashville.