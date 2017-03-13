Virginia Boy Battling Cancer Gets Special Promposal Experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA -- A boy in Virginia is about to go where no 9-year-old has gone before: the senior prom.

Tracy Smith reports on a teen's surprise promposal to a special boy in her life.

Midlothian High School junior Kaelyn Brakefield says she's already been able to go to prom and cannot imagine someone else not having the chance to do the same.

"I wanted to take Beckett because what if he never gets to?" she said. "I want him to be able to do the things that I got to do."

Kaelyn had been following Beckett Wyatt's cancer journey because her little sister was in his class, so she also knew the boy would be the perfect date.

"I've seen him run around dance with kids he's never even met before. I can just imagine how much fun he will have with the older kids," she said.

With a Hamilton-themed promposal planned, she asked and Beckett said yes, and his mother considers it a memory she was not sure she would ever experience.

It's special getting to see him getting to do those things, but also no matter what comes, I'll have those memories with him," said Kymmie Wyatt.

Thanks to Beckett's sense of humor, these memories also include laughter. When asked what he plans to do at prom, Beckett said, "There's the fruit punch bowl that I could shove her face in."

It's also that humor that keeps his parents going. Beckett also tells his mother this prom will be the first of many he attends.

"He truly believes that he's got this, and if anyone can beat this it's him," said Kymmie.

Beckett wants to make sure he doesn't forget any part of the experience, so he has asked his parents to take precisely one million photos that evening.