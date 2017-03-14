× AARP of Iowa Against GOP Health Bill, Says Seniors Could Pay Five Times More

DES MOINES, Iowa — The AARP of Iowa is calling on Iowans to make sure the American Healthcare Act dies on Capitol Hill.

“We’re urging Iowans to call their member of congress, call their senator and ask them to go back to the drawing board and do better by many of them who voted for them and others who didn’t” said AARP Iowa’s Advocacy Director Anthony Carroll.

The republican backed bill puts President Trump at risk of breaking several campaign promises; namely the republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act would cover more people, reduce premiums and costs, and avoid cutting Medicaid.

According to a report from the bipartisan run Congressional Budget Committee 14 million more people would be uninsured by 2018, 24 million more by 2026.

It would also considerably increase the cost of health insurance for senior citizens, allowing insurance companies to charge them five times as much than a 21 year-old.

“If you’re a 60 year-old, on average it would be a $2,500 to $3,000 increase in what you would pay on your healthcare premium” said Carroll.

Meanwhile the bill hurts low-income seniors while providing help for seniors making more money. According to the CBO report, currently, seniors making under $26,500 thousand five hundred dollars receive a tax credit of over $13,000. Under the new law that drops to $4,900. Meanwhile seniors making over $68,200 get a $4,900 tax credit when they didn’t get one under the Affordable Care Act.

Proponents of the bill note it would slash the deficit by 337 billion dollars by 2026, but according to the report, much of that comes from cuts to Medicaid.

Ronald Grimes says he voted for Trump, and isn’t anxious even though he is on Medicaid.

“I’m not going to worry about it. I don’t believe everything I hear, it’ll come out in a wash in the long run. At least give Trump a chance” said Grimes.

However, he does admit that if the republicans don’t come through on their promises they’ll pay for it at the polls.

“It’ll probably be a bloodbath, the democrats will get in” said Grimes.

The AARP says the bill would drop the ACA’s expanded coverage, which would instantly take away insurance for 150,000 Iowans. Meanwhile it would also affect the 15% of Iowans on Medicare, as the bill shortens the life of Medicare by four years.

To read the full report, follow this link: https://www.cbo.gov/publication/52486