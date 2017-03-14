× Bishop Pates Offers Dispensation From Lenten Fast for St. Patrick’s Day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Good news for local Catholics disappointed about not being able to enjoy corned beef this St. Patrick’s Day: thanks to Bishop Pates of the Diocese of Des Moines, metro Iowans will not have to worry about missing out on the celebration.

Since it is currently the Catholic Lenten season, those practicing the religion are supposed to fast on Fridays by not eating meat. St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Friday this year may have caused some distress for those wanting to partake in both traditions, but Bishop Pates has solved the problem.

He created a one-day dispensation from the typical Lent fast as a tribute to the Patron Saint of Ireland, St. Patrick.

Many parishes will still be hosting fish fries for anyone who still wishes to follow the traditional practice.

