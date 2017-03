Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- After one of the best seasons in state history, the Drake women's basketball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament.

The team had 28 wins, including 22 in a row, and on Monday night the dream season continued with the announcement of their tournament game location.

Drake will play 7 seed Kansas State on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Manhattan, Kansas.

Players are excited for the game and say they plan to "make the most of the opportunity."