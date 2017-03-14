Former Fort Dodge Coach Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation Charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- A former swim coach at Fort Dodge High School will spend up to five years in prison for sexually abusing a teenager girl.

Aaron Poldervaart, 22, pled guilty on Monday to one count of sexual exploitation by a school employee. As part of his plea deal, he was given a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Poldervaart admitted in court he made sexual contact with a female student under the age of 16 last year. In exchange for his guilty plea, two charges of 3rd degree sexual abuse were dropped.

42.497469 -94.168016