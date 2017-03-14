Incentive for Homeowners to Choose to Build in Manning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANNING, Iowa -- The City of Manning has spent $200,000 to buy 20 lots in a new development, and plans to sell the lots at a discounted price as a way to expand the local housing supply.

The Manning area has a number of jobs to fill at the Manning Regional Healthcare Center, Puck Custom Enterprises, and other businesses. While this may seem promising for job-seekers, prospective employees are having trouble finding a place to live close by.

"When you drive around town you can tell there's a housing shortage," said Dawn Rohe, Manning City Administrator. "The housing study that the Carroll area Development Corporation did last fall shows that we really have a shortage of homes over $100,000."

Realtors in Manning have to work hard to get buyers a home whenever a property comes on the market.

"We do try to find out what they're looking for--bedroom count, bathrooms, what's important to them," said Manning Realtor Katie Wall. "Will they need a two car garage, a one car garage, if listings do you come up in Manning they do tend to go very quickly."

Anyone wanting information on the Manning incentive should contact the Rohe at 712-655-2176.