Iowa One of Many States Facing Nursing Shortages

IOWA — Nurses looking for a job in Iowa right now are in luck, as more hospitals are hiring. The problem, though, is that there are not currently enough nurses looking to fill these positions.

Iowa is just one state of many nationwide suffering nursing shortages. This has nursing colleges stepping up their recruiting efforts to get the next generation of caregivers into classrooms, according to KWWL’s Amanda Gilbert.

Stephanie Short and Kirstin Riggle are Kaplan University graduates and were both hired to become registered nurses before they finished school.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates by 2022 there will be over one million job openings for nurses in the United States.

Stephanie and Kirsten sometimes work extra shifts and longer hours. They say the staff has to work together to make sure everything is taken care of, especially on days when staffing is not completely full.

The girls say they do not think this necessarily affects the care Iowa patients receive because most hospitals and clinics do not overwork their employees.

Kaplan University is working to address the shortage with hands-on equipment and by reaching out to teens with the belief that getting students interested in health care services earlier may increase the likelihood of them going into the profession to help save lives.

Even well-known businesses like the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics–considered one of the best hospitals for nurses in the nation–are having trouble filling their nursing rosters.