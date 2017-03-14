× Kentucky Boys who Got Same Haircut to Look Alike Visited by Local Police Officer

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — Two young boys are still inspiring people after proving that friendship is color blind, and were recently recognized at school for their heartwarming actions.

Jax is white and Reddy is black, and the two friends wanted to get the same haircut so their teacher would not be able to tell them apart.

Louisville metro police officer Amber Ross stopped by the boys’ school on Monday to surprise them with gifts and show them police officers are nice people.

Officer Ross invited the two best friends into the hallway, surprising them with presents and matching t-shirts for pajama day at school, so they would be able to look alike in their outfits.

As usual, Jax and Reddy shared their new goodies with their classmates.

Officer Ross wanted to leave them with more than just those gifts.

“With everything going on in the world today, you have these two kids that say their hair is the only thing that’s making them different. When they see this uniform, they get all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, but what these kids don’t know, in this moment right here, they’re my heroes,” said Ross. “To be able to come in and meet them, it’s a blessing to be able to come out and to do this. For me to have an opportunity to reach out in other ways, other than the streets, so they can understand that police are good people and we are here for them.”

“Honestly before I came out here, one of the little girls, she said, ‘Ms. April,’ she said, ‘I wanna be a good police officer, I wanna wear my outfit tomorrow.’ And so, actually, the impact is immediate,” said the students’ teacher.

This is not the only recognition the kids have received; the Miami Heat basketball team gave them courtside seats to a recent game along with customized jerseys.