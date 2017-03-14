× Osceola City Council to Discuss Plans for Allocation of Casino Revenue

OSCEOLA, Iowa — On Tuesday night, Osceola city leaders are holding a special meeting to discuss how revenue from the Lakeside Casino should be allocated.

For nearly two decades, the city has given a percentage of profits from the casino to the neighboring towns of Murray and Woodburn, but is now considering making a change.

City Administrator Ty Wheeler says the contributions began as way to demonstrate how communities would be financially impacted by the casinos in the county. However, in February the city council passed a motion to gradually phase out the contributions by 2019, saying the City of Osceola should no longer be responsible for paying the cities.

Since the meeting, there has been public outcry over the decision. Now, Wheeler says the council plans on rescinding that proposal at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall but is closed to the public.