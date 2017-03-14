Spring Break Activity Ideas in the Metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Spring break is back. Many people have kids who are off from school this week and need to be entertained. Not only can it get expensive, it can also be difficult to find activities that stimulate the brain. Tuesday morning on Today In Iowa, the crew set out to find some educational and affordable spring break options.

All the Blank Park Zoo has expanded programming to educate and entertain kids of all ages. Children will have the chance to get a behind the scenes look at what it takes to run a zoo during the Animal Encounter classes.. All week, zookeepers and animal experts will be on hand to give a “101” on their animals with their speaker series called Keeper Chats.

If you’re looking to give back, Meals from the Heartland is holding its annual spring packing event called Meals Maddness. They hope to pack 1 million meals during spring break. Packing shifts are available all week and start at 9 a.m. most days.

Another educational option is the Science Center of Iowa. They have their “Sounds Like Spring Break” event going on all week. In addition to that, they also have a wide variety of expanded programming all week.

Finally, the Botanical Garden has a ton of different programs targeted toward the gardener in your family. The theme for this year’s event is Flower Power. The classes will include gardening and cooking pizza party and all of this is family friendly.