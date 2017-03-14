U.S Infrastructure Gets D+ Grade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last week, the American Society of Civil Engineers released an infrastructure Report Card for 2017 giving it a "D+" rating. The highest rating are railroads at a "B".

The release is an assessment of the condition of U.S. infrastructure and is issued every four years. A state-by-state analysis released in 2015 gave Iowa a "C-" grade.

Agriculture exports a lot of its products and relies heavily on roads and rivers to support that according to Mike Steenhoek with the Soybean Export Council.

He says many of the categories of the report card important to agriculture scored low. Namely roads and waterways both scoring "D's".

Steenhoek says, "It's hard to have an "A+" economy, an "A+" agriculture, with a "D+" infrastructure. And for an industry, particularly like agriculture and the soybean industry where we export over half of what is produced, infrastructure's very consequential because our customers aren't just located next door, they're located halfway around the world."

The report card could change by next time, President Donald Trump has asked for a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, though there haven't been specifics on that request.

According to Steenhoek, an infrastructure bill would get bipartisan support, and could be an early win for Trump's Presidency.

The full grades of U.S. infrastructure:

Aviation: D

Bridges: C+

Dams: D

Drinking Water: D

Energy: D+

Hazardous Waste: D+

Inland Waterways: D

Levees: D

Ports: C+

Public Parks: D+

Rail: B

Roads: D

Schools: D+

Solid Waste: C+

Transit: D-

Wastewater: D+

Total Grade: D+